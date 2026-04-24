Suyash Sharma Mocks Shubman Gill, Copies GT Captain's Celebration After Dismissing Him In Bengaluru

RCB spinner Suyash Sharma took a dig at opposition captain Shubman Gill in the clash at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Sharma dismissed Gill on Friday, with the GT holding out in the deep, trying to clear the boundary. The leg-spinner then proceeded to bow down before the crowd, copying Gill's iconic century.

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Suyash copies Gill's celebration

Gujarat Titans motored along with a stunning 128-run opening partnership between Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan. While Sudharsan dominated the partnership, Gill tried to up the scoring. In the 13th over, Gill tried to clear the fence, but holed out to the long on fielder.

Suyash was absolutely thrilled after getting the opposition captain. He proceeded to bow down and doff his cap off to the crowd. It mimics Gill's iconic celebration, with the GT captain usually reserving the same for his centuries.