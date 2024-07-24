 Suryakumar Yadav's Childhood Coach Fired From Coaching Job In Chembur; Earns Mere ₹10,000 Per Month At Indoor Turf Facility: Reports
Ashok Aswalkar became known to the cricketing fraternity when he was featured in Cadbury's advertising campaign saluting first coaches during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Wednesday, July 24, 2024, 11:26 AM IST
The newly-appointed T20I captain for Team India Suryakumar Yadav's childhood coach Ashok Aswalkar was fired from the coaching job at Anushakti Nagar Sports Management Company in Chembur in December last year.

Ashok played a pivotal role in Suryakumar Yadav's success, nurturing his talent from a young age and guiding him through the foundation of his cricketing career. He became known to the cricketing fraternity when he was featured in Cadbury's advertising campaign saluting first coaches during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

Recently report emerged that Suryakumar Yadav's childhood was fired from the job where he was working for over two decades and was earning INR 41,000 per month. As per the report by Midday, Ashok Aswalkar had been working at ANSMC ground since 1989 and they discontinued his services in December last year.

Ashok didn't inform the news to his family in order to avoid causing unnecessary about his sudden unemployment and reached out to his disciple Suryakumar for help.

Aswalkar had a word with Suryakumar Yadav about his job loss and responded that he cut off communication for people responsible for his dismissal. After being dismissed from coaching duties at ANSMC,

Ashok Aswalkar found a new job at indoor training facility, where he currently earns INR 10,000. His current income is significant less that what he was earning previously at Anushakti Nagar Sports Management Company. Ashok's income depends on the number of number of students attending at indoor training facility.

Ashok Aswalkar and Suryakumar Yadav to open coaching academy

Though ANSMC committee reached out to Ashok Aswalkar as they mistakenly dismissed him due to some confusion and wanted him to return to coaching duties at the company. However, Ashok didn'r respond to the calls but he had a other plans.

Ashol Aswalkar revealed that he is planning to start a coaching academy and informed the same to Suryakumar Yadav, for which he received positive response. He added that money was never a priority as he wanted to nurture needy youngsters at the academy.

Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav will be returning to the action for the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, where he will lead Team India for the first time as a full-time T20I captain. The opening match of the series will take place at Pallekale International Cricket Stadium on July 27.

