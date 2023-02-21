Suryakumar Yadav offers prayers at Tirupati temple with his wife, shares photo after darshan

Indian batsman Suryakumar Yadav visited the Tirupati temple with his wife. He also shared two photos on social media after the darshan. The couple also shared photos on Instagram. Currently, Suryakumar is on leave as the second Test against Australia in Delhi ended on the third day itself.

The Indian players will assemble in Indore on February 25 for the third Test, starting on March 1.

Suryakumar made his Test debut in the first Test against Australia in Nagpur but could only score 8 runs. The explosive batsman received a Test call-up following his blistering form in the limited overs of the game. He became the first cricketer to debut in all three formats of the game after the age of 30.

