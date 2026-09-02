Suryakumar Yadav Leaves Female Fan Smiling With Sweet Autograph Gesture | Video

Suryakumar Yadav Leaves Female Fan Smiling | ViratKoisa18/X

Suryakumar Yadav once again gave fans a memorable moment after stopping to fulfil an autograph request from a female supporter. A video doing the rounds on social media showed the India batter taking a moment to interact with the fan before signing an autograph on her T-shirt.

The brief interaction quickly caught the attention of cricket fans, with many praising Suryakumar for taking the time to acknowledge his supporter. Despite the constant attention that comes with being one of India’s most popular cricketers, SKY appeared happy to stop and make the moment special for her.

For the fan, the autograph was clearly more than just a signature. Having Suryakumar personally sign her T-shirt turned it into a keepsake and a memory she is unlikely to forget anytime soon.

Suryakumar has built a strong connection with fans through his approachable nature and frequent interactions with supporters. Moments like these often resonate because they show the human side of a star who is accustomed to playing in front of packed stadiums.

The video has since sparked reactions online, with fans celebrating the wholesome interaction. In just a few seconds, Suryakumar managed to leave one supporter delighted: another small but memorable example of the bond between Indian cricketers and their passionate fans.