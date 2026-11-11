Suryakumar Yadav Eyes Strong Comeback After World Cup Heartbreak, Looks To Rediscover Form & Regain Momentum | X - surya_14kumar

Mumbai: For a cricketer who has built his reputation on audacious strokes, fearless batting and an unshakeable belief in his abilities, the past few months have presented Suryakumar Yadav with an altogether different challenge.

Away from the international spotlight and grappling with the disappointment of his World Cup setback, the flamboyant batter has turned to two familiar sources of strength: family and Mumbai cricket.

The journey back to emotional equilibrium has not been easy, and the former India T20I captain makes no attempt to conceal his struggles.

"See, post the T20 World Cup win, it has been a little difficult. I don't want to run away from that fact. If you are not honest with yourself, it is very difficult to lead a happy life. So, to be very honest, it has been very difficult," Suryakumar admitted while speaking at an event in Mumbai on Tuesday.

VIDEO | Mumbai: “First two months after 2026 T20 World Cup win were difficult for me”, says cricketer Suryakumar Yadav.(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) https://t.co/JSGuTZpJnN — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 10, 2026

Fatherhood Brings A New Perspective

Suryakumar revealed that the birth of his daughter in May, during the Indian Premier League (IPL), shifted his attention away from cricket's pressures and towards the joys of fatherhood.

"During the IPL, I was blessed with a baby girl in May. So, the focus shifted completely towards her. The last few months, since she was born, have been very beautiful. But the first two months after the IPL were difficult," he said.

Rediscovering His Early Cricketing Dreams

It was during this period of introspection that Suryakumar began revisiting the dreams that had shaped his early cricketing years.

Rather than dwell on lost opportunities, he decided to rediscover the enthusiasm of a youngster whose only ambition was to represent Mumbai.

"Then I thought, why not go back to thinking about how I was before? How I started my cricket journey, when all I wanted was to play age-group cricket for Mumbai and go on to represent Mumbai in first-class cricket."

That change in perspective has helped him reconnect with the game.

Mumbai Beckons, Hunger Remains

For Suryakumar, the road ahead now runs through the familiar dressing room of the Mumbai cricket team, where his journey began more than a decade ago.

"So that's what I started thinking about. And I am following the same approach now that I did 10-15 years ago, training again and pursuing the same passion and love for the game. Everything is back to normal now," he said.

The flamboyant batter's immediate ambitions are firmly rooted in domestic cricket, particularly the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he hopes to contribute both as a senior player and leader.

"The main goal is what I used to think about earlier: win games for Mumbai and win the championship for Mumbai," he said.

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Championship Ambitions Remain Strong

Despite spending 16 years around the Mumbai set-up, Suryakumar insists his appetite for success remains undiminished.

"I have always been around; I have been here for the last 16 years, and that hunger, energy and passion are still there. I would be very happy to carry on, lead this side and win the tournament."

For a player whose international career has been defined by extraordinary reinvention, the next chapter is about returning to his roots. Whether that journey eventually opens another door to the Indian team remains uncertain.

But for now, Suryakumar has rediscovered something perhaps more valuable than a place in the national side: the simple joy of playing cricket.

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