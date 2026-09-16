Suryakumar Yadav And Devisha Shetty Click Selfie With Ranveer Singh At Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations

Suryakumar Yadav And Devisha Shetty Click Selfie With Ranveer Singh | Devisha Shetty/Instagram

Suryakumar Yadav and his wife Devisha Shetty were among the notable guests at the Ambani family’s grand Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at Antilia in Mumbai. The festivities brought together several prominent names from Bollywood, cricket and other fields.

The Indian cricketer and Devisha added to the star-studded gathering as they joined the celebrations and sought the blessings of Lord Ganesha. The couple was also seen sharing a selfie with Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, giving fans a glimpse of the memorable celebrity interaction from the occasion.

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Suryakumar Yadav And Devisha Shetty Click Selfie With Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh was among several Bollywood personalities who attended the Ambani family’s Ganesh Chaturthi festivities. The guest list also featured Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal and several other leading names from the film industry.

The celebration at Antilia featured elaborate decorations, traditional rituals and a festive atmosphere, with celebrities from different walks of life coming together to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi. Cricketing personalities, including Sachin Tendulkar and Suryakumar Yadav, were also present at the gathering.

The selfie featuring Suryakumar, Devisha and Ranveer Singh offered one of the lighter moments from the star-studded celebration. As pictures and videos from the Ambani festivities surfaced, the gathering once again showcased the convergence of Indian cricket and Bollywood during the auspicious festival.