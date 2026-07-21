'Supremely Talented': Zimbabwe Captain Sikandar Raza Praises Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Ahead Of ZIM Vs IND T20I Series | VIDEO

Zimbabwe Captain Sikandar Raza Praises Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Ahead Of ZIM Vs IND T20I Series | X

Harare, July 21: Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza praised the young Indian opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi ahead of the three-match India vs Zimbabwe T20I series 2026. The IND vs ZIM T20I series will commence from Thursday (July 23) at Harare Sports Club Ground.

Ahead of the upcoming series, Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza praised the young Indian opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, saying that he is set to achieve even greater success.

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Sikandar said, "Vaibhav is a supreme talented cricketer. Aur I think ek 15-saal ke bacche ko aap international cricket khila rahe hain aur uske baad agar aap uski do ya teen matches ke baad uspe criticism start kar de, I think Vaibhav have a lot of very good senior cricketers around him, aur agar aap Vaibhav... if you can manage him and handle him really well, I think Vaibhav could be a generational talent."

He also said, "Ek 15-saal ke bacche ko, to see what he has done over the last year and what he has done for India Under-19, aur uska debut bhi ho gaya within that age limit, so these are no small feats by its own. You don't hear... aaj kal ke time mein you don't hear these things. So, Vaibhav is special. It is how he is managed and handled, I think he is supremely talented."

T20I Series Schedule

1st T20I - July 23

2nd T20I - July 25

3rd T20I - July 26

Team India Squad

Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma (Vice-Captain), Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Rinku Singh, Harsh Dubey, Varun Chakaravarathy, Prince Yadav, Yash Thakur, Ashok Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Prabhsimran Singh (Wicket-keeper).