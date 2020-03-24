'Supply chains can't get broken': Harsha Bhogle voices concern over food deliveries

As the global pandemic coronavirus has forced a complete lockdown in India, thereby affecting shops, groceries and restaurants, commentator Harsha Bhogle has voiced his concerns over the food deliveries and supply chains.
"Am concerned that delivery boys of online groceries are not able to deliver. Our food supply chain can't get broken. While it is absolutely essential to be strict about people being allowed out, and I think we are doing a fine job, we need to be careful that deliveries continue," Bhogle wrote.
"Already vegetable and fruit markets are inaccessible. Hope we don't get into a situation where producers are worried about produce building up and consumers aren't in a position to access it. Hopefully it will get sorted soon because these are unprecedented times for everyone.
"This isn't a rant because we are all in it together and we can't be pointing fingers. Just an observation that hopefully will help in the food supply chain remaining intact."
In India, lockdown in 30 states and Union Territories after the number of coronavirus cases rose to 471 on Monday. The coronavirus which started in China, in December 2019, has so far affected about 190 countries globally, with over 14,000 fatalities, it has led to nationwide lockdown in several countries, a shortage of supply of essential goods and has caused huge financial loss.
State Health Minister has confirmed that, in Maharashtra, coronavirus cases have risen to 106 including three deaths so far.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)