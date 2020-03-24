'Supply chains can't get broken': Harsha Bhogle voices concern over food deliveries

As the global pandemic coronavirus has forced a complete lockdown in India, thereby affecting shops, groceries and restaurants, commentator Harsha Bhogle has voiced his concerns over the food deliveries and supply chains.

"Am concerned that delivery boys of online groceries are not able to deliver. Our food supply chain can't get broken. While it is absolutely essential to be strict about people being allowed out, and I think we are doing a fine job, we need to be careful that deliveries continue," Bhogle wrote.