SuperNova Football Championship To Bring Bengaluru Together For Girls’ Football Across U13, U15 And U17 Categories

Bengaluru will host schoolgirl football teams as Capri Sports begins its Nova Sports development journey with the SuperNova Championship | AI Generated Image

Bengaluru, September 2, 2026: Capri Sports is set to take the first step in its vision to build a structured girls-only football pathway in India with the SuperNova Football Championship.

The tournament exists to give schoolgirl footballers more of what fuels their growth as players: competitive match exposure. But the Championship experience will extend well beyond the matches, with thoughtfully designed off-pitch experiences that give the girls the opportunity to celebrate, connect and feel like champions - both on and off the field.

Taking place on September 5 and 6 at Depot18, Bengaluru, the Championship brings together teams across the U13, U15 and U17 categories, marking the first on-ground activation under Nova Sports.

Nova Sports Development Pathway

Recently launched by Capri Sports as a girls-only football development initiative, Nova Sports is designed to create a connected pathway for girls from their very first touch of the football through to elite, national-team-ready performance.

The SuperNova Football Championship will serve as the starting point of this journey, bringing schoolgirls into a structured environment where they can experience competitive football.

The Championship isn't designed to be matches alone - it's built as an experience like no other for young girls in football. Alongside competitive 7-a-side matches, the venue will host interactive engagement zones, mini activities and brand experiences, giving players, families, schools and coaches a matchday that goes well beyond the final scoreline.

Championship Partners On Board

The Championship has also brought on board its first set of partners, including Fast&Up as the Hydration Partner, Nivia as the Equipment Partner, NOTO Ice Cream & Desserts as the Ice Cream Partner, Phab as the Nutrition Partner and Playdate as the Personal Care Partner, with more partners to be announced in the coming days.

Bengaluru was the natural place to start: a city with a deep football culture, a passionate sporting community, and a fast-growing appetite for the women's game. It's now the testbed for Nova Sports - the model Capri Sports plans to carry city by city as it builds towards a national pathway for girls' football.

Bengaluru Marks First Step

Speaking ahead of the Championship, Jinisha Sharma, Director & Promoter, Capri Sports, said, “Bengaluru is where the Nova Sports journey begins, and it felt like the right city to start in given how much passion there already is here for football and how ready the community is to embrace the women’s game. The SuperNova Football Championship is just the first step, and there is a lot more to come as we build this out over the coming years. What matters most to us is that these young girls, their families, schools and coaches walk away having experienced something in school sport they’ve never seen before - a proper matchday, real competition, and moments that make them feel seen. If that encourages even a few more girls to take up football and stay with it, we’ve done what we set out to do with this Championship.”

Apurv Gupta, Director, Contact Sports, Capri Sports, added, “We didn't want this to be just another football tournament — we wanted it to be an experience, because that's what actually stays with a young athlete and pulls her back to the sport, again and again. Every detail of the Championship, from the matches to the activities around them, has been built with that in mind. This first touchpoint is really a preview of what Nova Sports is capable of building as we go further — bigger championships, more cities, deeper coaching pathways, and an ecosystem that keeps getting stronger for these girls as they grow.”

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National Girls’ Football Ecosystem

With Bengaluru as the starting point, Capri Sports aims to replicate the Nova model across cities over the coming years, ultimately building a national ecosystem that reaches more than 1.5 million girls over the next decade.

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