'Superman In PSL 2026': Netizens REACT After Shadab Khan Pulls Off Stunner In Islamabad United Vs Lahore Qalandars Clash | VIDEO

Lahore, April 9: Pakistani all-rounder and Islamabad United captain is going viral on the internet after he grabbed an exceptional catch during the Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 clash on Thursday. Shadab Khan was literally in the air as he pulled off the stunner. The internet users are calling him "Superman" for his incredible fielding.

Pulls Off A Stunner

Shadab Khan took the catch to get rid of Abdullah Shafique. Shadab was fielding on Mid-off while Imad Wasim was bowling. Shafique played a lofted shot which was going a little farther from Shadab, however, he jumped to his right and still managed to catch the ball. He was around 5-6 feet above the ground while jumping to his right. He grabbed the catch and did not let the ball slip out of his hand.

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Internet Reacts

The internet users are claiming that it is the "Catch of the tournament". They are praising his fielding effort during the low-scoring game. An internet user said, "SUPERMAN ARRIVED IN PSL 2026..!!! - Shadab Khan with a crazy catch."

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Another said, "Shadab Khan, One of the best fielders in the world for a reason." A user also said, "SUPERMAN MODE ACTIVATED IN PSL 2026…!!! - Shadab Khan pulls off an absolute screamer of a catch."

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One-Sided Game

The IU vs LQ match was a one-sided affair as IU bowled LQ out for only 100 runs and chased down the target in the tenth over of the match and won the game by 9-wickets. Chris Green was adjudged the "Player of the Match" for his all-round performance.