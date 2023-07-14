'Superhit' Kylian Mbappe Known To More People In India Than In France, Says PM Narendra Modi; (WATCH)

In a speech delivered to the Indian community in Paris on July 13, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his deep-rooted connection with France, which has developed over a span of four decades. Reflecting on this enduring relationship, PM Modi emphasised the rising influence of global actors in India. Notably, he shed light on the surging popularity of Kylian Mbappe, the captain of the French national football team, among Indian enthusiasts.

Mbappe admired more in India than France

The Prime Minister observed that Mbappe enjoys widespread recognition and admiration in India, surpassing even his home country in terms of fan following.

"French football player Kylian Mbappe is superhit among the youth in India. Mbappe is probably known to more people in India than in France," ANI quoted PM Modi as saying.

Following his remarkable achievements in the French League and on the international stage, Kylian Mbappe has emerged as one of the most beloved football players in the world.

His exceptional performance, including a memorable hat trick against Argentina in the final of the 2022 World Cup, further solidified his global appeal and cemented his popularity among fans worldwide.

Grand welcome for the Indian Prime Minister

Upon his arrival in Paris on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a grand ceremonial welcome at the airport, where he was greeted by French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne. The Indian diaspora in Paris also expressed their enthusiasm for the Prime Minister's visit by giving him a warm reception.

During his time in Paris, PM Modi engaged in important diplomatic meetings, including a meeting with Gerard Larcher, the President of the French Senate, at the Senate building.

Additionally, he will have the honor of joining French President Emmanuel Macron as the Guest of Honour for the French National Day celebrations in Paris on April 14. Notably, an Indian tri-services contingent will participate in the Bastille Day Parade, while the Indian Air Force will showcase a spectacular fly-past during the event.

It is noteworthy that PM Modi's visit to France coincides with the 25th anniversary of the "strategic partnership" between India and France, further underscoring the significance and depth of the bilateral relationship between the two nations.



