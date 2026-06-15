Super Over Alert! IND A Vs SL A Ends In A Tie After Final Over-Drama | VIDEO

A thrilling contest between India and Sri Lanka ended in extraordinary fashion on Monday, with the match finishing in a tie after a controversial final-ball incident left players, officials, and spectators debating the laws of the game.

Sri Lanka needed two runs from the final delivery to secure victory. Facing the last ball, Chamika Gunasekara was met with a low full toss that struck him on the pad. The ball deflected away towards the leg side and rolled beyond wicketkeeper Prabhsimran Singh, prompting the batters to set off for a run.

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As the ball trickled away, Prabhsimran chased it down, briefly stumbling before recovering quickly and firing a throw back towards the striker's end. While the Sri Lankan pair comfortably completed the first run, Gunasekara was attempting a second when the stumps were broken with him well short of his ground.

What followed was a lengthy and animated discussion. Indian players immediately questioned whether the first run should have counted at all, arguing that Gunasekara had not offered a shot at the delivery. Under the laws governing leg-byes, a batter must either attempt to play the ball with the bat or make an effort to avoid being hit for runs to be awarded after the ball strikes the body.

Tilak Varma was among the Indian players seen making the case to the umpires, insisting that no genuine shot had been offered. The two on-field officials gathered for a discussion as uncertainty spread across the ground regarding the outcome.

Replays appeared to show the delivery striking Gunasekara's pad without any obvious attempt to play a shot. However, after deliberation, the umpires deemed the first run legitimate. Since the second run resulted in a run-out, only one run was added to Sri Lanka's total.

That single run proved decisive, bringing Sri Lanka level with India's score and resulting in a tie.

For several tense moments, there was confusion over whether the match would proceed to a Super Over. However, once the umpires confirmed that the first run had been counted, the scores were officially level and the contest was declared tied.

The dramatic conclusion is likely to spark discussion long after the final whistle, with the interpretation of the leg-bye law becoming the central talking point from an otherwise gripping encounter.