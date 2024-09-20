Sumit Nagal Demanded Fee Of ₹45 lakh To Play For India Claims AITA; Standard Practice Says India's Top Singles Player

Sumit Nagal's battle with AITA | Image: X

The All India Tennis Association on Thursday claimed that Sumit Nagal demanded an annual fee of USD 50,000 to play Davis Cup ties for India but the country's top singles player defended himself, saying it is "standard practice" for athletes to be paid for their services.

"You tell me why should a player be asking for money to play for the country. This is a big question. He had demanded an annual fee of USD 50,000 (approx 45 lakh) and said if he is not paid, he will not play," Dhupar told PTI.

Sumit Nagal in his reply on social media said, "Regarding compensation, I want to clarify that it is standard practice in professional sports for athletes to be compensated for their participation in events, even when representing their country.

"This is not about personal gain. My discussions with AITA and the Davis Cup Captain are confidential and I would not like to indulge in any speculation about this,".

Image: Instagram

Nagal had opted out of the recent Davis Cup tie against Sweden, citing a back strain that also forced him out of the US Open men's doubles competition last month.

AITA, on Tuesday, made its displeasure clear by saying that the country's top players, including Nagal, Yuki Bhambri and Sasikumar Mukund, refused national duty. Nagal had entered the ATP 250 Hangzhou Open and was scheduled to play on Thursday but withdrew citing the same back issue.

It was India's best chance to beat Sweden in their own backyard but competing without a singles specialist, the team received a 0-4 hammering. Packed with doubles players and debutants, the team could not even win a set in the World Group I tie.

A former India Davis Cupper confirmed to PTI that there have been instances in the past when the country's leading players asked for money to play Davis Cup and those demands were accepted.Nagal did not deny the AITA claim as he put his defense through a statement on social media.

AITA was furious that Nagal chose to skip Davis Cup last week by citing injury but "recovered miraculously" to compete in Hangzhou Open. Nagal withdrew from the ATP 250 tournament, two days after AITA came out with its statement.

Nagal said representing the country was always "a privilege and an honour that I hold in the highest regard."

"It was a difficult decision to withdraw from the Davis Cup...However, after consulting with my medical team, it became clear that competing while carrying an injury could not only jeopardize my health but also adversely impact the team's chances.