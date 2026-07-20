'Such A Baby': Lionel Messi Faces Backlash After Trying To Get Marc Cucurella Sent Off During Spain vs Argentina FIFA WC 2026 Final | Video

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Lionel Messi has been criticised after appearing to try to get Spain star Marc Cucurella sent off during the FIFA World Cup 2026 final. Argentina eventually lost 1-0 to Spain after extra time, with the incident involving Messi and Cucurella taking place shortly after Enzo Fernandez was shown a red card.

Fernandez was dismissed after receiving a second yellow card for a late challenge on Pau Cubarsi. In the aftermath, Spain's Cucurella was seen speaking to Messi while covering his mouth, with the Argentine captain reportedly unhappy with the gesture.

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Messi then appeared to bring the incident to the referee's attention, seemingly suggesting that Cucurella's action could fall under the new World Cup rule targeting players who cover their mouths while speaking. However, the referee took no action against the Spain defender.

The controversy added another talking point to a dramatic World Cup final. Spain eventually secured a 1-0 victory over Argentina through Ferran Torres' extra-time goal, while Messi was left heartbroken as his side failed to defend their World Cup title.