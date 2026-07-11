Stunning KO! Former WWE Champion Jake Hager Flattened By India's Mahabali Shera At Power Slap 21 | Video

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Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Jake Hager suffered a stunning knockout defeat in his second appearance for Power Slap after losing to former TNA Wrestling star Amanpreet Singh, better known to wrestling fans as Mahabali Shera. The heavyweight clash took place at Power Slap 21, where Shera produced a dramatic comeback to hand Hager his first loss in Dana White's slap-fighting promotion.

Hager, who competed as Jack Swagger during his WWE career, made a strong start to the contest by staggering Singh with a powerful slap in the opening round, forcing the former TNA wrestler to drop to one knee. It appeared the momentum was firmly in Hager's favor, but Singh remained composed and recovered well heading into the decisive stages of the fight.

The turning point came in the third round when Singh unleashed a thunderous slap that knocked Hager to the canvas. The referee immediately stopped the bout after determining Hager was unable to continue, awarding Singh a knockout victory. The finish quickly gained traction on social media, with fans reacting to the shocking upset involving two well-known professional wrestling stars.

Shera's victory marks another notable chapter in his combat sports journey. The Indian wrestler last competed in TNA Wrestling in 2024 and previously spent time in WWE's developmental system as well as Ohio Valley Wrestling, where he captured the OVW Championship. Defeating a former WWE world champion gives him one of the biggest wins of his career outside professional wrestling.

For Hager, the defeat comes after an impressive Power Slap debut earlier this year, when he earned a knockout victory in his first appearance. Although he has largely stepped away from full-time professional wrestling following his departure from AEW, Hager has continued to compete sporadically while exploring new opportunities in combat sports. His latest outing, however, ended in disappointment as Mahabali Shera produced a memorable third-round knockout.