 Stunning! Gary Kirsten Resigns As Pakistan White Ball Coach Ahead of Australia Series
Kirsten's decision to quit comes just after six months on the job.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Monday, October 28, 2024, 11:24 AM IST
Image: X

In a major development, World Cup-winning coach Gary Kirsten has resigned from his position of head coach of the Pakistan white ball team. According to the ESPNCricinfo report, a rift has been developing between Pakistan's new coaches and the PCB. Kirsten's decision to quit comes just after six months on the job. The report states that the coaches have felt sidelined by the rise in influence of the current selection committee.

Kirsten was disappointed with the developments and the delay in announcing a squad and new limited-overs captain was down to animated discussions within the board as Kirsten was keen to have his input taken into consideration. However K,irsten was away when Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) decided to announce Mohammad Rizwan as the new white ball captain. While appointing Kirsten as the new head coach Mohsin Naqvi said that it was a "remarkable opportunity for our players to glean insights from these seasoned professionals".

Growing tensions within PCB

There has been growing tension between Pakistan's new coaches, Gary Kirsten and Jason Gillespie, and the PCB since the board took away their selection powers. This responsibility now belongs solely to a selection committee that they are no longer part of. Gillespie expressed his surprise at this change before the third Test against England in Rawalpindi, stating that he was now just a "match-day analyst" and that it "wasn't what he signed up for."

