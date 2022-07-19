Striker Ramesh Singh nets brace in Maryland Football Club’s easy win

A Friends United FC player (left) and ND2 Soccer Stars player fight for ball possession during their Group-B match |

Mumbai: Maryland Football Club scored two goals, one in each half, and overcame Nine Stars Football Club by a comfortable 2-0 margin in a second round Group-A league match of the 5th Borivali Football League (BFL) – 2022, conducted under the aegis of Mumbai Football Association (MFA), and played at the St Francis D’Assisi HS ground, Borivali.

The Borivali League is being supported by MOC (Mumbai Oncocare Centre) and PCPL (Pranav Constructions Private Limited).

Opportunistic striker Ramesh Singh scored both the goals to seal Maryland’s second successive win and to pocket all the three points.

Earlier, in a Group-B encounter, Friend United and ND2 Soccer Stars shared honours and two points as they played out a tame goalless draw.

Showing good understanding and coordination the Maryland outfit quickly settled down and went on the offensive from the start.

They did not take much time to open the scoring as Ramesh, the livewire in the attack, fired home the first goal in the sixth minute to give his team a bright, positive start.

Soccer Stars fought well and had their chances but failed to break down the rival defence and score the equalizer and went into the break trailing 0-1.

On resumption, Maryland continued to dominate play and after missing a couple of attempts they finally added the second goal, with Ramesh once again showing excellent finishing to complete the margin of victory.

Brendon D’Souza of Soccer Stars and Kaustabh Sawant of Nine Stars won the ‘Man of the Match’ awards in their respective matches.

Results – Group-B: Friends United 0 drew with ND2 Soccer Stars 0. Group-A: Maryland FC 2 (Ramesh Singh 2) beat Nine Stars FC 0