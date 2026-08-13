'Stop Being A Princess!': Fan's SHOCKING Outburst Towards Steve Smith Goes Viral During AUS vs BAN 1st Test | Video

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Steve Smith was involved in a hilarious exchange with a fan during Australia’s first Test against Bangladesh in Darwin. The veteran batter briefly delayed play because of an issue involving the sight screen, prompting one spectator to voice his frustration from the stands.

The fan was heard telling Smith to “stop being a princess” and insisting that the Australian star was “not bigger than the game.” The blunt remark quickly became a talking point, adding a light-hearted moment to an otherwise tense day of Test cricket.

The incident came as Australia struggled against Bangladesh’s disciplined bowling attack. The hosts lost several wickets during the opening session, leaving Smith with the responsibility of steadying the innings and preventing Australia from slipping further into trouble.

Smith responded in typical fashion, producing another important innings under pressure. He brought up his 45th Test half-century and moved level with Steve Waugh for the most Test scores of 50 or more by an Australian, reaching 82 such scores.

While the fan’s cheeky comment grabbed attention, Bangladesh’s bowlers continued to dominate the contest. Smith’s resistance offered Australia some hope, but the hosts remained in trouble as Bangladesh looked to seize control of the Test with a strong bowling performance.