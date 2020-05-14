Stone Cold Steve Austin just delivered a virtual stunner to Insta user who asked him to 'strip off communism'

Legendary WWE wrestler Stone Cold Steve Austin is known for delivering his signature 'stone cold' stunners to whoever dares to cross his path.

Recently, it was an Instagram user who faced a virtual stunner from Steve Austin when he asked the former wrestler to 'strip off communism'.

Austin shared a picture on Instagram in which he is seen wearing a custom made mask. "The mask is cool but she made it a little too small. So it cuts off the circulation to my ears. My ears are actually crimson. Since she is a @clemsonfb fan, I figured she ribbed me on purpose," the caption read.