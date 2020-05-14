Stone Cold Steve Austin just delivered a virtual stunner to Insta user who asked him to 'strip off communism'

Legendary WWE wrestler Stone Cold Steve Austin is known for delivering his signature 'stone cold' stunners to whoever dares to cross his path.
Recently, it was an Instagram user who faced a virtual stunner from Steve Austin when he asked the former wrestler to 'strip off communism'.
Austin shared a picture on Instagram in which he is seen wearing a custom made mask. "The mask is cool but she made it a little too small. So it cuts off the circulation to my ears. My ears are actually crimson. Since she is a @clemsonfb fan, I figured she ribbed me on purpose," the caption read.
And in the comments section was a user who felt that the mask goes against Austin's reputation and asking him to 'strip off communism'.
"The mask goes against your reputation! Stay strong, be a rebel, and do not conform! Cool mask, but strip off the communism!" the user wrote.
But, Austin's reply was a simple yet destructive virtual stunner to the user.
"Shut up dude," Austin replied.
Austin has been on of the most iconic WWE superstars of all time. Along with The Rock, D-Generation-X, they defined the Attitude Era of the WWE, an era which will never happen again.