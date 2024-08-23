Stokes 2.0: Ben Stokes Doppelganger Spotted During ENG vs SL 1st Test at Old Trafford, England Skipper Gives Priceless Reaction; Video

image: X

During the first Test match between England and Sri Lanka at Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester, an unexpected event took place as Ben Stokes's doppelganger stole the spotlight off the field. The England skipper was absent from the ongoing first test due to injury.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

During the match, the cameras panned to the doppelganger, who playfully raised his arms to ultimately find the attention of the actual Ben Stokes. Dressed in a black hoodie and shades, the England captain first smiled and later made funny faces using his hands. The incident was loved both by the crowd and the commentators who were seen sharing a laugh in the commentary box.

The look-alike then added to the fun by removing his black jacket to reveal an England Test jersey with "Stokesy" and the number 55 printed on it. The sight of his doppelganger amused Stokes, who appeared delighted by the light-hearted moment. This playful encounter reminded everyone of the fun side of cricket.

Sri Lanka struggling after losing early wickets

After England posted 358 runs on board courtesy of century by wicketkeeper Jamie Smith, Sri Lanka found themselves in trouble in second innings. After losing two wickets, Karunaratne and Mathews stitched half century stand before Karunaratne departed for 27 runs. Mathews is currently closing in on a half century.