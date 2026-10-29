'Still Got His Reflexes': Fans In Awe As MS Dhoni Quickly Reacts To Catch The Ball After It Slips From His Hand; VIDEO

'Still Got His Reflexes': Fans In Awe As MS Dhoni Catches Ball After It Slips From His Hand; VIDEO | X

Former Team India captain and Chennai Super Kings star Mahendra Singh Dhoni has impressed his fans again with his quick reflexes. The fans were in awe as MS Dhoni displayed his talent of catching the ball even while sitting on a chair in relaxed position. The video from a stage event featuring Dhoni and Indian Women's Cricket Team star and captain Smriti Mandhana has gone viral on social media.

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Viral Video

The viral video shows MS Dhoni quickly catching a ball after it slips out of his hand as he tried to juggle. The video is being widely shared on social media and the internet users are praising the 45-year-old former Indian cricketer.

Sharp Reflexes

The viral video shows that MS Dhoni is sitting on a chair on the stage and trying to juggle a cricket ball in his hand as Smriti is seen sitting beside with a microphone in her hand. The ball slips out of MS Dhoni's hand and he quickly reacts, he stretches his hand out and leans on the chair to catch the ball before it hit the ground. His sharp response saved the moment and also showed that his hand and eye coordination is still impressive.

Fans React

The video was shared on social media with the caption, "Still got his reflexes." A user commented on the viral post and said, "Enough to play 2027 ipl." Another user said, "Dhoni has given up cricket but not wicketkeeping."

IPL 2027 Suspense

Chennai Super Kings fans are still under suspense whether MS Dhoni will play in the Indian Premier League 2027 season as the veteran cricketer is yet to clarify his retirement plans. His fans are hopeful that their favourite player will take the field once again and entertain them as he has done for over a decade.