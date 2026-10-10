'Stick Together And Smile': Erling Haaland Urges Man City To Stay Positive Ahead Of Crucial Premier League Clash Against Liverpool At Anfield | Video | X

Manchester: Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is confident the club’s fans will enjoy their visit to Anfield as the Premier League leaders prepare to face fierce rivals Liverpool on Sunday, with the Norwegian urging his teammates to stay positive and united ahead of the high-profile encounter.

“I am pretty sure that the Manchester City fans are going to have a good time when we visit Anfield,” Haaland said in an interview shared by JioStar.

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Haaland’s comments come at a time when City are preparing to resume their Premier League campaign after the international break, with the club’s ongoing financial regulations case adding to the uncertainty surrounding their season.

City have denied wrongdoing in the case and are involved in an unresolved appeal against an independent commission’s findings concerning alleged breaches of the Premier League’s financial regulations. Potential sanctions remain a significant issue for the club as the proceedings continue.

On the pitch, City have made an impressive start to the league season, winning their opening five matches to move to the top of the standings before the international break. However, they face a challenging test against Liverpool at Anfield, where the two sides have been involved in several closely contested encounters during their recent battles for domestic supremacy.

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Haaland acknowledged the special nature of facing Liverpool, recalling how he watched the rivalry between City manager Pep Guardiola and former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp during his time at Salzburg and Borussia Dortmund.

“It’s always special to play against Liverpool, especially with Pep and Klopp going head-to-head over the years. I remember sitting in Salzburg and Dortmund watching Liverpool vs Man City games and how much Pep and Klopp pushed each other,” he said.

“It’s always special to play games at Anfield. I’ve won there, I drew there, and I lost, so it’s always special. Every Premier League game is different, and every game against Liverpool is always special,” he added.

The Norwegian also spoke about his emotional connection with City and the United Kingdom, explaining that his family’s history in the country made it a special place for him.

“I care a lot about this place, the UK in general. My mother lived here for ten years. They lived in Nottingham and Leeds, so they never lived in Manchester, but obviously my father trained over at Carrington every day during his Manchester City days,” Haaland said.

“I spent my first four years here, and my brother was nine and my sister was six. So, it’s a special place for us. And I care a lot about Manchester City, I have to say. I care a lot about the fans because I’m a fan myself, and I feel with them as well,” he added.

Ahead of Sunday’s clash, Haaland stressed the importance of maintaining a positive atmosphere within the squad, regardless of the challenges the team faces.

“We have to stick together as a team. We must stay with each other, and we must stay positive. No matter what happens in life, we always have to have a smile. We have to spread the love to each other,” he said.

“Stick together, enjoy the ride, and smile. We have to stay positive, look ahead, and try to win football games and try to enjoy the situation and the game,” he added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)