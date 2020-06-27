Steven Gerrard pays emotional tribute to Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson after Premier League title win

With Manchester City's defeat against Chelsea in their Premier League fixture, Liverpool gained an unassailable 23-point lead that the second-placed Pep Guardiola's side cannot cover in the seven remaining games.

That means, Liverpool, after 30 years, are champions of the Premier League. And former skipper Steven Gerrard paid an emotional tribute to current club captain Jordan Henderson, under whom the Reds achieved this long awaited glory.

Gerrard acknowledged Henderson's feat and shared an image of the two together on Instagram and his post read: "Couldn't of passed it to a better person. Proud of you, mate."