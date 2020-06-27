Steven Gerrard pays emotional tribute to Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson after Premier League title win

With Manchester City's defeat against Chelsea in their Premier League fixture, Liverpool gained an unassailable 23-point lead that the second-placed Pep Guardiola's side cannot cover in the seven remaining games.
That means, Liverpool, after 30 years, are champions of the Premier League. And former skipper Steven Gerrard paid an emotional tribute to current club captain Jordan Henderson, under whom the Reds achieved this long awaited glory.
Gerrard acknowledged Henderson's feat and shared an image of the two together on Instagram and his post read: "Couldn't of passed it to a better person. Proud of you, mate."
Henderson and his teammates have now won the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup and Premier League in a little over 12 months.
In an interview with Liverpoolfc.com immediately after the championship was confirmed, Henderson said: "It's an amazing feeling, hard to describe to be honest. But after the final whistle it was just an amazing feeling again, especially to spend it with all the lads and the staff. To finally get over the line is a relief but also an amazing feeling."
The Reds now have 19 English league titles, one lower than Manchester United's record of 20 titles.
Jurgen Klopp's side will now look to write even more history. They need 15 points from their remaining seven matches to set a new record points total for a Premier League campaign, and can also become the first team to win every single home game in a single season.
