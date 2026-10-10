Steve Smith's Trademark Antics Return! Australian Batter's Hilarious Leave Becomes Talking Point During SA vs AUS 1st Test | Video

charles_haig01/X

Australian batting superstar Steve Smith once again grabbed attention on social media, not for a spectacular shot or a big score, but for his trademark quirky batting technique. During the opening day of the first Test against South Africa at Kingsmead in Durban, Smith produced an amusing leave that left cricket fans entertained and sparked hilarious reactions online.

The incident occurred during the 23rd over of Australia's innings when South African left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj delivered the ball. With the delivery heading towards wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne, Smith opted against playing a shot. However, instead of leaving the ball conventionally, the experienced batter exaggerated his movement, turning the routine leave into an entertaining moment that quickly caught the attention of viewers.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Steve Smith's Trademark Antics Return!

Smith has long been known for his unconventional batting style, unusual movements at the crease and distinctive manner of leaving deliveries outside the off stump. While his technique often attracts amusement, it has also been a defining feature of a career in which he has established himself as one of Australia's most accomplished Test batters. His latest antics provided another example of why even his defensive movements can become a talking point.

The clip soon circulated on social media, with fans sharing jokes and expressing their amusement at Smith's exaggerated movement. Several users pointed out that the Australian's leaves are almost as entertaining as his batting, while others celebrated the familiar sight of the veteran employing his unconventional technique. The incident once again demonstrated Smith's ability to generate online buzz through the smallest moments on the cricket field.

However, the day did not end on a high note for Smith and Australia. After building a 60-run partnership with Marnus Labuschagne, who scored 37, Smith was dismissed for 25 by South African fast bowler Marco Jansen shortly after lunch. The left-arm pacer forced an edge that was taken by Wiaan Mulder in the slips. Australia endured a difficult opening day, with South Africa's bowlers putting the visitors under pressure at regular intervals. Despite the team's struggles, Smith's hilarious leave ensured that one of the day's lighter moments captured the attention of cricket fans worldwide.