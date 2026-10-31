Stephen Curry Sends Luka Doncic Tumbling With Insane Crossover Before Draining Three-Pointer In Viral NBA Moment | Video

Stephen Curry Sends Luka Doncic Tumbling With Insane Crossover Before Draining Three-Pointer | Golden State Warriors/Instagram

Stephen Curry once again showcased his incredible basketball skills after producing a sensational moment against Luka Doncic during the Golden State Warriors' clash against the Los Angeles Lakers. The Warriors superstar pulled off a stunning crossover that sent Doncic tumbling to the floor before calmly knocking down a three-pointer over him.

The incident quickly grabbed attention, with Curry's brilliant ball-handling leaving the Lakers star struggling to maintain his balance. After creating separation with a quick change of direction, Curry stepped back beyond the three-point line and buried the shot, sending the Chase Center crowd into a frenzy.

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Stephen Curry Sends Luka Doncic Tumbling With Insane Crossover Before Draining Three-Pointer

Interestingly, Curry appeared surprised by how badly Doncic was beaten by the move. The 38-year-old was spotted putting both hands on his head before running back towards the defensive end.

Curry finished with 31 points, six assists and four rebounds, while Doncic top-scored for Los Angeles with 37 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Curry's performance also saw him surpass Dominique Wilkins to move into 18th place on the NBA's all-time scoring list. However, it was his sensational crossover against Doncic that stole the spotlight, with the clip quickly becoming a talking point among basketball fans on social media.