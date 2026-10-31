 Stephen Curry Sends Luka Doncic Tumbling With Insane Crossover Before Draining Three-Pointer In Viral NBA Moment | Video
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HomeSportsStephen Curry Sends Luka Doncic Tumbling With Insane Crossover Before Draining Three-Pointer In Viral NBA Moment | Video

Stephen Curry Sends Luka Doncic Tumbling With Insane Crossover Before Draining Three-Pointer In Viral NBA Moment | Video

Stephen Curry sent Luka Doncic tumbling to the floor with a sharp crossover before sinking a three-pointer during the Warriors' clash with the Lakers at Chase Center. Curry then put his hands on his head in apparent disbelief after the remarkable play. He scored 31 points and overtook Dominique Wilkins for 18th place on the NBA's all-time scoring list.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Saturday, October 31, 2026, 02:00 PM IST
Stephen Curry Sends Luka Doncic Tumbling With Insane Crossover Before Draining Three-Pointer In Viral NBA Moment | Video
Stephen Curry Sends Luka Doncic Tumbling With Insane Crossover Before Draining Three-Pointer | Golden State Warriors/Instagram

Stephen Curry once again showcased his incredible basketball skills after producing a sensational moment against Luka Doncic during the Golden State Warriors' clash against the Los Angeles Lakers. The Warriors superstar pulled off a stunning crossover that sent Doncic tumbling to the floor before calmly knocking down a three-pointer over him.

The incident quickly grabbed attention, with Curry's brilliant ball-handling leaving the Lakers star struggling to maintain his balance. After creating separation with a quick change of direction, Curry stepped back beyond the three-point line and buried the shot, sending the Chase Center crowd into a frenzy.

Stephen Curry Sends Luka Doncic Tumbling With Insane Crossover Before Draining Three-Pointer

Interestingly, Curry appeared surprised by how badly Doncic was beaten by the move. The 38-year-old was spotted putting both hands on his head before running back towards the defensive end.

Curry finished with 31 points, six assists and four rebounds, while Doncic top-scored for Los Angeles with 37 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Curry's performance also saw him surpass Dominique Wilkins to move into 18th place on the NBA's all-time scoring list. However, it was his sensational crossover against Doncic that stole the spotlight, with the clip quickly becoming a talking point among basketball fans on social media.

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