State Ranking Carrom Tournament: Thane’s Samruddhi Ghadigaonkar Wins Women’s Title, Mumbai’s Prashant More Clinches Men’s Crown | File photo

Mumbai: In the women's singles category of the 4th State Ranking Carrom Tournament concluded at MIG Cricket Club, Bandra, organized by MIG Cricket Club, Thane's Samruddhi Ghadigaonkar won the title by defeating Mumbai's Aisha Mohammed Sajid in a three-set thriller. After losing the first set easily 4-25, she bounced back to win the second and third sets 23-18, 25-8. Before entering the final, Samruddhi had defeated Mumbai's Sonali Kumari 25-17, 4-24 and 24-8. While Aisha had easily defeated Ratnagiri's Akanksha Kadam 25-16, 22-9. In the match for third place, Sonali defeated Akanksha after three sets 25-1, 11-25 and 18-7.

In the men's singles final, Mumbai's Prashant More defeated Pune's Abhijit Tripankar straight in two sets 22-19, 25-22 to clinch victory. On his way to the final, Prashant defeated Mumbai's Siddhant Wadwalkar in the semi-final 25-13, 11-25 and 25-2, while Abhijit defeated Mumbai's Praful More 25-21, 18-17. In the third-place match of this group, Siddhant Wadwalkar defeated Praful More 25-0, 21-23 and 24-7.

The winners were felicitated with cash prizes, trophies and certificates at the hands of Amit Dani, Secretary of the Cricket Department of MIG Cricket Club, Ninad Borkar, Indoor Games Secretary, and Trustee Kedar Kalbag. On this occasion, Maharashtra Carrom Association Vice President Yatin Thakur, Treasurer Ajit Sawant, Joint Secretary Ketan Chikhale and Assistant Chief Umpire of the tournament Yogesh Sawant were present.