Stanley Fernandes charge Hockey Hounds into final

Mumbai: Stanley Fernandes was at his scoring best as he struck all the four goals in leading Hockey Hounds to a convincing 4-1 win against Kalina Village Boys in a semi-final match of the St Peter’s Youth Centre organised SPYC Veterans’ Hockey League 2019 and played at the Fr. Donnelly Artificial Turf, St Stanislaus High School, Bandra. They take on Chota Nagpur who staved off a late fight back from Republicans SC to snatch a close 4-3 victory.

The hero of Chota Nagpur’s win was Joseph Kulla who scored a fine hat-trick. Mathias P netted Chota Nagpur’s fourth goal. Republicans got their goals through Conroy Remedios double strikes and one from Meghraj Murthy.

Results (Sfs):

Hockey Hounds: 4 (Stanley Fernandes 4) bt Kalina Village Boys: 1 (Ryan Miranda); Chota Nagpur: 4 (Joseph Kullu 3, Mathias P) bt Republicans: 3 (Conroy Remedios 2, Meghraj Murthy).