Stand-In Captain, Stands Out! Suryakumar Yadav Slams Impressive Half-Century Against Delhi Capitals | VIDEO

Suryakumar Yadav smashed a fine half-century for the Mumbai Indians against the Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday. Yadav, captaining the side in Hardik Pandya's absence, led the team from the front to recuse his side after the loss of two early wickets on a tricky wicket.

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Surya walked into bat after Mukesh Kumar struck twice in the third over. He got off to a flyer, smashing a boundary off the first ball. With Rohit Sharma for company, the captain rebuilt the Mumbai Indians innings in style.

The duo put on a 53 for the third wicket with Rohit. Surya continued his innings without much fuss, reaching his half-century in 35 balls. Unfortunately for the MI captain, he was dismissed next ball trying to up the scoring.