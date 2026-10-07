St. Stanislaus Edge Don Bosco To Clinch Boys U-14 Utpal Sanghvi Title; St. Anne's, Fort Lift Girls U-14 Div I Crown | File Pic

Mumbai: St. Stanislaus, Bandra lifted the Boys Under 14 Utpal Sanghvi Knock out tournament after overcoming arch-rivals Don Bosco, Matunga 4-1 via tie-breaker in the Dream Sports MSSA Annual Inter School Football Tournament 2026-27 at Azad Maidan on Wednesday. Skipper Shayam Churmure scored the only goal for Bosco boys in the regulation time but he and his teammates failed to step up in the tie-breaker after 1-1 scoreline during the regular time. Ritvik Wagmare scored for Stanislaus in the regulation time before Caleb Fernandes, Myron Miranda and Vivaan Ekka converted on the spot kicks.

ST. Mary's SSC, Mazgaon bagged the third place after tie-breaker win over ST. Mary's ICSE, Mazgaon.

St. Anne's, Fort lifted the Girls Under 14 Div.I title after beating Bombay Scottish School, Mahim 2-1 via tie-breaker in the final at at Wings Sports Centre Ground Bandra West. Zahra Khan, Aamena Khan scored from the spot for St. Anne's and Aarya Joshi was the only one to convert for Bombay Scottish. VCW Arya Vidya Mandir, Bandra East won the third spot after 1-0 win over Cathedral & John Connon, Fort. Jasveen Kaur scored the deciding goal.

St.. Lawrence, Borivali prevailed in the Boys Under14 Division II finals with 4-2 tie-breaker win over St. Joseph, Wadala. Pranshu Ghorpade, Tanishq Kori, Vivaan Adarkar and Vihan Shirke scored from the spot after the match ended goalless in the regular time. Dhruv Shinde and Viraj Chavan converted for St Joseph's from the spot but it wasn't enough. Podar Int. CBSE, Powai claimed the third spot with 1-0 win over St. Francis D'Assisi, Borivali 1-0. Aannik Chaube's goal was the difference between the two sides.

Results

USKO FINAL BOYS UNDER 14

St. Stanislaus, Bandra (Caleb Fernandes, Myron Miranda, Vivaan Ekka, Ritvik Wagmare) Full Time Score (1-1) Beat Via Tie Breaker 3-0 Don Bosco School, Matunga (Shayam Churmure)

3rd place

ST. Mary's SSC, Mazgaon (Noor Shaikh 2, Rayan Khan, Vzair Shaikh, Ammar Shaikh, Aaradhy Dongre) Full time score (2-2) Beat ST. Mary's ICSE, Mazgaon Via Tie Breaker (4-2) Yog Bhatia 2, Vivaan Doodhwala, Vivaan Modi)

Girls Under 14 Div.I Final

St. Anne's, Fort 2 (Zahra Khan, Aamena Khan) Full time score (0-0) Beat Via Tie Breaker (2-1) Bombay Scottish School, Mahim (Aarya Joshi)

3rd place

VCW Arya Vidya Mandir, Bandra East 1 (Jasveen Kaur) Beat Cathedral & John Connon, Fort 0

BOYS UNDER 14 DIV II FINAL

ST. Lawrence Borivali (Pranshu Ghorpade, Tanishq Kori, Vivaan Adarkar, Vihan Shirke) full time score (0-0) Beat Via Tie Breaker (4-2) St. Joseph's Wadala (Dhruv Shinde, Viraj Chavan)

3RD PLACE

Podar Int. CBSE, Powai 1 (Aannik Chaube) Beat St. Francis DAssisi, Borivali 0