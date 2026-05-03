Sriram Iyer Stars With Bat & Ball As NSE Edges Standard Chartered Bank By 5 Runs In Tense Bank Shield T20 Encounter

NSE all-rounder Sriram Iyer (right) poses with his Man of the Match medal along with Jay Nayak, Treasurer, RBI Sports Club. |

Mumbai, May 3: All-rounder Sriram Iyer played quite a significant role which helped National Stock Exchange (NSE) snatch a tense and thrilling 5-run win against Standard Chartered Bank in a Plate Division match of the 64th Sir Benegal Rama Rau Bank Shield T20 Cricket Tournament 2026, organised by Reserve Bank of India under the auspices of the Mumbai Cricket Association and played at the Karnatak SA ground, Cross Maidan.

Choosing to bat first, NSE found the going tough and were restricted to 104 for 8 wickets in their stipulated 20 overs. Iyer was the lone batter to score 28 runs. Left-arm medium pacer Mahesh Shelke took 3 wickets for 17 runs.

Defending a low total, NSE rose to the challenge and dismissed Standard Chartered Bank for 99 all out in 17.5 overs. Shreyash Indulkar top-scored with 29 runs. NSE were well-served by the off-spinners Sriram Iyer 3 for 19, Kuldeep Soni 3 for 19 and Pratik Uchil Ram 2 for 12 were responsible to clinch the win.

In another exciting match, Citi Bank defeated HDFC Bank by 4 runs and IndiaFirst Life Insurance scored a 3-wicket win against Thomas Cook SC.

Brief scores: National Stock Exchange 104 for 8, 20 overs (Sriram Iyer 28; Mahesh Shelke 3 for 17, Sandeep Pawar 2 for 10, Vishal Jogadand 2 for 25) beat Standard Chartered Bank 99 all out, 20 overs (Shreyash Indulkar 29; Kuldeep Soni 3 for 17, Sriram Iyer 3 for 19, Pratik Uchil Ram 2 for 12). Result: National Stock Exchange won by 5 runs.

Citi Bank NA 142 for 8, 20 overs (Ritesh Bhalerao 37, Akash Kharvi 28, Puneet Gamnani 25; Amir Ansari 4 for 22, Vikas Yadav 2 for 20) beat HDFC Bank 138 for 9, 20 overs (Amir Ansari 32*, Hrishikesh Acrhrekar 31, Nishant Devadiga 24, Kishor Pednekar 21; Akash Kharvi 3 for 32, Alok Shastri 2 for 21). Result: Citi Bank won by 4 runs.

Thomas Cook SC 154 for 3, 20 overs (Rahil Shaikh 74* (59-balls, 8x4, 1x6), Dnyeshwar Mane 44*) lost to IndiaFirst Life Insurance 156 for 7, 19.3 overs (Varshit Baliyan 47*, Prem Mehta 25; Avinash Machiwale 4 for 29). Result: IndiaFirst Life Insurance won by 3 wickets.