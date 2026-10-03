Sri Lankan Batter Nuwanidu Fernando's Furious Reaction Goes Viral After Shocking Umpire Decision At Asian Games | Video

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Sri Lankan batter Nuwanidu Fernando expressed his frustration after being given out during the bronze-medal match against Bangladesh at the 2026 Asian Games, with the absence of the Decision Review System (DRS) adding to the discussion around the dismissal.

The incident occurred at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin on Saturday, October 3, when Fernando was dismissed after Bangladesh bowler Al Islam appealed for a caught-behind. Umpire Nitin Menon raised his finger, despite the ball appeared to be away from Fernando's bat.

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Fernando appeared visibly unhappy with the decision as he made his way back towards the dugout. With no DRS available during the Asian Games cricket matches, the Sri Lankan batter had no option to challenge the on-field call, making the umpire's decision final.

The dismissal quickly became a talking point during the bronze-medal contest, particularly because television technology and DRS can ordinarily allow close decisions to be reviewed. The incident has consequently renewed discussion around the absence of the review system in cricket at the Asian Games.

Sri Lanka were competing against Bangladesh for the bronze medal after their campaign ended with a heavy defeat to India in the semi-final. India bowled Sri Lanka out for 45 after posting 169, winning the match by 124 runs and advancing to the men's gold-medal match against Pakistan.