 Sri Lanka Cricket Suspends Niroshan Dickwella For Anti-Doping Violation In Lanka Premier League
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsSri Lanka Cricket Suspends Niroshan Dickwella For Anti-Doping Violation In Lanka Premier League

Sri Lanka Cricket Suspends Niroshan Dickwella For Anti-Doping Violation In Lanka Premier League

The SLC announced the decision with immediate effect on Friday, with the alleged incident taking place during the recently-concluded LPL where he captained Galle Marvels.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, August 17, 2024, 10:42 AM IST
article-image

Sri Lankan wicketkeeper-batter Niroshan Dickwella has been suspended by Sri Lanka Cricket following allegations of an anti-doping violation during the Lankan Premier League.

The SLC announced the decision with immediate effect on Friday, with the alleged incident taking place during the recently-concluded LPL where he captained Galle Marvels.

FPJ Shorts
When Farhan Akhtar Took Jibe At Abhishek Bachchan & Other Star Kids Privilege: 'Unke Liye Struggles Matlabh...' (VIDEO)
When Farhan Akhtar Took Jibe At Abhishek Bachchan & Other Star Kids Privilege: 'Unke Liye Struggles Matlabh...' (VIDEO)
‘This Behaviour Troubles Me': Gajraj Rao Criticizes Hypocrisy Of People Sharing Vacation Pics After Expressing Outrage Over Brutal Incidents
‘This Behaviour Troubles Me': Gajraj Rao Criticizes Hypocrisy Of People Sharing Vacation Pics After Expressing Outrage Over Brutal Incidents
Windfall Tax Slash By 54%: Oil Marketing & Producing Companies Share In Focus For Next Trading Session
Windfall Tax Slash By 54%: Oil Marketing & Producing Companies Share In Focus For Next Trading Session
Vijay Raaz Reacts After Being Ousted From Son Of Sardaar 2: 'Misconduct From My End Is I Didn’t Greet Ajay Devgn'
Vijay Raaz Reacts After Being Ousted From Son Of Sardaar 2: 'Misconduct From My End Is I Didn’t Greet Ajay Devgn'

"The suspension is effective immediately and will remain in place until further notice. The test, which was conducted by the Sri Lanka Anti-Doping Agency (SLADA) during the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2024, is part of SLC’s ongoing commitment to maintaining the integrity of the sport," SLC's statement read.

"This initiative, undertaken in collaboration with the Ministry of Sports and in accordance with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) guidelines, is aimed at ensuring that cricket remains free from the influence of prohibited substances."

The left-hander has also been previously summoned by the SLC for his poor disciplinary record. The 31-year-old last played for Sri Lanka in March last year.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: PM Narendra Modi's Fun Banter With PR Sreejesh's Son During His Meeting With India Hockey...

Video: PM Narendra Modi's Fun Banter With PR Sreejesh's Son During His Meeting With India Hockey...

'I Said He Was A World-Class Player': Ben Duckett Reacts To Criticism Over Comments On Yashasvi...

'I Said He Was A World-Class Player': Ben Duckett Reacts To Criticism Over Comments On Yashasvi...

Video: Jayden Seales Struck On His Eye By Dragonfly, Pulls Out Of Run-Up On Day 2 Of WI vs SA 2nd...

Video: Jayden Seales Struck On His Eye By Dragonfly, Pulls Out Of Run-Up On Day 2 Of WI vs SA 2nd...

Ajith V Kumar & Jai Bhagwan Shine Amongst Stars On Day 2 As Multiple Records Break In PKL Season 11...

Ajith V Kumar & Jai Bhagwan Shine Amongst Stars On Day 2 As Multiple Records Break In PKL Season 11...

'My Journey Here Has Allowed Me To Meet So Many People': Vinesh Phogat Posts Heartfelt Note After...

'My Journey Here Has Allowed Me To Meet So Many People': Vinesh Phogat Posts Heartfelt Note After...