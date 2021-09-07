Sri Lanka beat South Africa, clinch series 2-1

Colombo: Sri Lanka rode on an all-round performance from Charith Asalanka and their spinners to beat South Africa by 78 runs in the third one-day international in Colombo and clinch the series 2-1 on Tuesday.

Defending a small target of 204, the Lankan spinners came to the fore once again to bowl out the Proteas for 125 in 30 overs to win their first ODI series in 18 months.

Maheesh Theekshana was the standout bowler with figures of 4 for 37 while Wanindu Hasaranga and Dushmantha Chameera bagged a couple of wickets each.

"It's been hard, we haven't won a series at home for the last few years, so this counts a lot. The boys played really well, so lots more series win to come hopefully.

"We knew the toss wil play a major role in the game so winning the toss had a good impact on the match”skipper Dasun Shanaka said before going on to praise Theekshana.

Published on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 11:39 PM IST