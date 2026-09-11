Sri Lanka Beat Pakistan To Face India In Women's Asia Cup 2026 Final On September 13 | X

Sri Lanka Women's Cricket team defeated Pakistan Women's by four wickets in the second semi-final of the Women's Asia Cup 2026 in Dubai on Friday to set up a final against India on Sunday, September 13. Sri Lanka chased down Pakistan's target of 131 with eight balls to spare.

Pakistan, after being asked to bat first scored 130/5 in their 20 overs. Captain Fatima Sana led the way with an unbeaten 47 off 36 balls. She kept Pakistan in the game after the team lost wickets at regular intervals.

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Sri Lanka also had a difficult start and slipped to 33/4. However, Harshitha Samarawickrama and Kavisha Dilhari changed the game with a crucial 67-run partnership. Harshitha scored 36, while Dilhari made 33 to bring Sri Lanka close to the target.

Fatima Sana picked up four wickets and kept Pakistan’s hopes alive, but Sri Lanka held their nerve in the closing overs. Nilakshika Silva and Kaushini Nuthyangana finished the chase as Sri Lanka reached 134/6 in 18.4 overs.

The win sends Sri Lanka into the September 13 final against India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. India had earlier defeated Bangladesh by 40 runs in the first semi-final, with Shafali Verma scoring 64 and Deepti Sharma taking three wickets.

It will be a repeat of the previous Women's Asia Cup final with Sri Lanka now hoping to defend their title against a strong and unbeaten Indian side.