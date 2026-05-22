SRH Vs RCB Toss Update: Pat Cummins Opts To Bat First In Hyderabad With Top 2 Spot On The Line

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins have won the toss and opted to bat first in Hyderabad on Friday. SRH and RCB have both qualified for the IPL 2026 playoffs heading into the contest in Hyderabad. However, a place in the top 2 is still in play, for an extra opportunity to try and reach the IPL 2026 final. SRH need to win by a large margin to leapfrog RCB in terms of NRR and make the Qualifier 1.

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"We'll bat first. It's a long shot to get to the top-two. We'll try a few things ahead of the finals. We'll try to bat big. It's been pleasing - qualification. They (crowd) have been amazing. Hopefully we finish on a good note. Same combination as the last game," Pat Cummins said at the toss.

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Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Smaran Ravichandran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins(c), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playing XI: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Jitesh Sharma(w), Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar