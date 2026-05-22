SRH Vs RCB: Sunrisers Thrash RCB In Hyderabad; Patidar & Co Still Secure Top 2 Finish

Half-centuries from Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen powered SRH to a dominant 55-run win in Hyderabad. SRH ended their league stage campaign on a high, but could not secure a top 2 finish. RCB despite their loss, remain top of the IPL 2026 points table and will face Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 on may 26.

Sunrisers Hyderabad produced another batting masterclass, posting a massive 255/4 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Hyderabad on Friday. Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma gave SRH a flying start with aggressive strokeplay from the first over. Head made 26 off 16 balls before Rasikh Salam struck, while Abhishek smashed 56 off just 22 deliveries with four fours and five sixes. SRH raced to 97 in under nine overs.

Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen then took charge. Kishan played a brilliant knock of 79 off 46 balls, while Klaasen hammered 51 off 24 with five sixes. Nitish Kumar Reddy added an unbeaten 29 off 12 balls to finish strongly as SRH scored 66 runs in the final five overs. RCB bowlers struggled throughout and were left chasing a huge target of 256.