SRH VS LSG, IPL 2026: Rishabh Pant Wins Toss, Sunrisers Hyderabad Batting In First Home Game

Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant has won the toss and opted to field first against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday. SRH returned to winning ways last match, and have made two changes with Liam Livingstone making his debut. Lucknow have also brought in Manimaran Sidharth into the XI.

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"We'll bowl first. The wicket is good, let them bat first, and we will put them under pressure in the second innings. It's not a new challenge, but this is one team that can hurt us. Looks like a good wicket for sure, but there's something in it, the ball might stick after the first 6 overs. Just one change, Manimaran Siddarth is in, Nortje is out," Rishabh Pant said at the toss.

SRH vs LSG Playing XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w/c), Heinrich Klaasen, Liam Livingstone, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat

Lucknow Super Giants Playing XI: Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Manimaran Siddharth, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav