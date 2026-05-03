SRH VS KKR: Raghuvanshi, Spinners Star As KKR Register Dominant 7-Wicket Win In Hyderabad

Angkrish Raghuvanshi smashed a stunning half century as KKR registered an important 7-wicket win over the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday. Sunil Narine reached a historic milestone and Varun Chakaravarthy dismantled the middle order as the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) cruised to a seven-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday.

Chasing a modest 166 for victory, KKR rode on a composed half-century from youngster Angkrish Raghuvanshi (59) and a steady knock from veteran Ajinkya Rahane (43) to reach the target with 10 balls to spare.