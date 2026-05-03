SRH vs KKR, IPL 2026, Match 45: Pat Cummins Won Toss & Elected To Bat First In Hyderabad

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The IPL 2026 clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders got off to an intriguing start as SRH won the toss and elected to bat first in the afternoon fixture in Hyderabad.

Playing at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, the home side opted to put runs on the board, a strategy often favored in day games where conditions remain consistent and chasing can become tricky without the influence of dew.

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The Hyderabad pitch has been known to support high-scoring encounters this season, and SRH’s decision reflects confidence in their batting lineup to set a challenging total. With power hitters in their ranks, the team will look to capitalize on the conditions and build pressure on KKR early in the match.

On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders will aim to make early inroads with the ball and restrict SRH to a manageable score. Their bowling attack will play a crucial role in controlling the flow of runs, especially during the powerplay overs.

With both teams eyeing crucial points in the tournament, the toss decision adds an interesting tactical layer to what promises to be a thrilling contest in Hyderabad.