Abhishek Sharma smashed his second IPL century in a stunning batting display at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Put into bat by Delhi Capitals, Sharma put in a show of brutal hitting, reaching century in just 47 balls. Abhishek, with his century is now the Orange Cap holder in IPL 2026.
SRH VS DC: Abhishek Sharma Smashes Second IPL Hundred In Stunning Batting Show At Hyderabad | VIDEO
Abhishek Sharma smashed his second IPL century in a stunning batting display at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Put into bat by Delhi Capitals, Sharma put in a show of brutal hitting, reaching century in just 47 balls. Abhishek, with his century is now the Orange Cap holder in IPL 2026.
Sreehari MenonUpdated: Tuesday, April 21, 2026, 08:48 PM IST