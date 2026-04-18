SRH VS CSK, IPL 2026: Ruturaj Gaikwad Wins Toss & Opts To Field First In Hyderabad

Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad has won the toss and opted to field first against the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International stadium on Saturday. SRH opted to make one change, with Dilshan Madhushanka coming in for Harsh Dubey.

"We are going to bowl first. Looks a really good track, won't change much so we look to chase. In your language it looks like a belter but we got to assess it," Gaikwad said at the toss.

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CSK Playing XI: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Matthew Short, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh

SRH Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(c), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora(w), Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivang Kumar, Praful Hinge, Sakib Hussain, Eshan Malinga