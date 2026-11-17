SRH Retentions And Released List 2027: Travis Head Released, Pat Cummins Retained As Khaleel Ahmed Joins In Trade |

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have released Australian star batter Travis Head ahead of the IPL 2027 auction. Head was retained for Rs 14 crore before IPL 2025 and has been an important player for SRH over the past three seasons.

However, he reportedly informed the franchise that he would not be available for IPL 2027 as he wants to manage his workload due to Australia's busy international schedule. The 2016 champions have also released several fast bowlers, including experienced pacer Jaydev Unadkat.

SRH IPL 2027 squad

Retained:

Released: Head, Kamindu, Unadkat, Madushanka, Onkar, Amit Kumar, Mavi, Coetzee, Payne