Sprint great Usain Bolt missing millions from investment accounts: Report

A probe has been initiated after millions of dollars reportedly went missing from an account of eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt. According to a report in the Jamaican daily, Gleaner, Bolt’s manager, Nugent Walker said that Jamaica’s Financial Investigations Division and Financial Services Commission are looking into the case at investment firm Stocks and Securities Limited (SSL). SSL is also understood to have called the police.

Action taken

Bolt is said to have first noticed what appeared to be discrepancies with his accounts at SSL on Wednesday. “All the relevant steps have been taken to come to the bottom of this,” said Walker, adding that he won’t be able to divulge details due to the ongoing investigation. “He’s been with this entity for over 10 years. His entire portfolio is being reviewed,” Walker said.

According to the Gleaner, an SSL employee may have been involved in the developments surrounding Bolt. A lawyer representing the unnamed employee told the Gleaner that her client had been talking with legal representatives of SSL for two weeks. “My client is in discussion with SSL and the lawyers representing SSL,” she said.

Bolt holds world records in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay. The 36-year-old retired in 2017.