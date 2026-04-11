Spotted! Rajasthan Royals' Staff Member Seen Using 'Mobile' During RR vs RCB IPL 2026 Match; Viral Video Sparks Buzz Among Fans

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A brief clip circulating on social media from the IPL 2026 match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru has sparked discussion online after a mobile phone was reportedly seen inside the Rajasthan Royals dugout, despite strict rules prohibiting its use during matches.

According to the viral video, a Rajasthan Royals support staff member was allegedly seen using a mobile phone during the high-profile encounter. The moment quickly caught attention as the IPL maintains clear guidelines restricting the use of personal electronic devices in team dugouts during live matches to ensure professionalism and avoid any potential breaches of protocol.

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However, the authenticity of the viral clip has not been independently verified, and it remains unclear when exactly the footage was recorded or in what context the phone was being used. No official statement has been released by the franchise or IPL authorities regarding the incident.

The video has nonetheless triggered debate among fans, with some calling for stricter enforcement of dugout regulations, while others urged caution, pointing out that unverified clips often circulate during high-profile matches and may not always reflect the full context.

As the IPL continues to attract massive viewership and scrutiny, such moments tend to gain rapid traction online. For now, the incident remains unconfirmed, pending any clarification from the concerned authorities.