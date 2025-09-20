 Sportvot x FPJ: Wynberg-Allen & Modern School To Clash In Final After Thrilling Day Of Mayo Football Tournament Senior 2025
The Mayo Football Tournament Senior 2025, hosted at Mayo College, Ajmer, reached an electrifying stage on 18th September with the semi-final clashes delivering high-intensity football.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 01:45 AM IST
article-image
Mayo Football Tournament. |

In the first semi-final, Modern School stormed into the final with a 4-1 win over Emerald Heights. Controlling 60% possession, Modern School proved clinical, converting all their 4 shots on target, while Emerald Heights struggled to break through despite managing a single goal. The match also saw a disciplined yet tough contest, with 7 fouls and 2 yellow cards for Modern School, compared to Emerald Heights’ 3 fouls.

The second semi-final was a thrilling battle where Wynberg-Allen defeated hosts Mayo College 4-2. With 55% possession and 20 shots, Wynberg dominated in attack, registering 9 shots on target against Mayo’s 6. Despite Mayo’s spirited fight, Wynberg’s attacking depth sealed their spot in the final.

Later in the day, in the playoff clash for placement, Emerald Heights edged past Mayo College 1-0 in a hard-fought contest. Maintaining 60% possession and 12 corners, Emerald Heights held their ground defensively and capitalized on their chances, while Mayo’s attempts fell short despite creating 6 shots with 3 on target.

With Wynberg-Allen and Modern School now set for a mouth-watering final, the stage is set for a grand showdown to decide the champions of the 2025 edition.

