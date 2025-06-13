SportVot x FPJ: Vadodara Clinch Boys Title In Thrilling Final Of 1st Gujarat State Kabaddi Championship 2025

The 1st Gujarat State Kabaddi Championship 2025, held from 11th to 13th June at Piplag, Nadiad, Gujarat, concluded with thrilling encounters and outstanding performances in the boys category. On the final day, Gir Somnath showcased a dominating performance by defeating Bharuch with a massive scoreline of 60-14. In another exciting match, Vadodara outplayed Surat City with a strong win of 41-25, securing their spot in the final.

The final match between Gir Somnath and Vadodara turned out to be a high-voltage contest. Both teams played neck-and-neck, and at the end of regulation time, the scores were level at 32-32. As per the tournament rules, the match proceeded to a 5 v 5 raid round to decide the winner. Even in this decider, both teams performed equally well, scoring 6 points each, which led to another tie.

To break the deadlock, Gir Somnath was given a chance for a “Best Raid” to secure victory. However, Vadodara’s solid defense proved decisive as they successfully tackled the raider. With this crucial defensive effort, Vadodara was declared the winner and crowned champions of the boys category in the 1st Gujarat State Kabaddi Championship 2025.