Sportvot x FPJ: Thrilling Matches Mark Sky Risers Cup Pickleball Tournament At Palladium Mall

Mumbai, March 10: The Sky Risers Cup was successfully held on March 8, 2026, at Palladium Mall, bringing together enthusiastic pickleball players for a day of competitive and high-energy matches. The event witnessed exciting rallies and closely fought contests as participants showcased their skills and teamwork in front of an engaged audience.

Convincing win in opening match

In the opening match, Ritika and Kanchan secured a convincing 15–7 victory over Alpita and Madhulikha, displaying strong coordination and consistent shot-making throughout the game.

Nail-biting finish in second match

The second match turned out to be a nail-biting contest where Karan and Saurabh edged past Ansh and Parth with a narrow 15–14 win, highlighting the intense competition on the court.

Allen and Kanchan dominate Match 3

In Match 3, Allen and Kanchan delivered an impressive performance to defeat Mayank and Madhulikha 15–9, maintaining control and executing their strategies effectively.

Rivaan and Patel secure final victory

The final match of the day saw Rivaan and Patel claim a hard-fought 15–13 victory over Ansh and Farhaan in another closely contested encounter. The matches reflected the growing popularity of pickleball in Mumbai, with players demonstrating skill, sportsmanship and competitive spirit throughout the tournament.

