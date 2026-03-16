Sportvot x FPJ: Team Aces Crowned Champions At Padel Premier League – Team Cup 3.0

Team Aces celebrate victory after winning the Padel Premier League – Team Cup 3.0 at Vpadel Arena following two days of intense matches | File Photo

The Padel Premier League – Team Cup 3.0 was successfully held from 14 to 15 March 2026 at Vpadel Arena, bringing together some of the region’s top padel players for an exciting and competitive tournament. The event witnessed intense matches, strong teamwork and impressive performances as teams battled for the championship title.

Team Aces clinch championship title

Team Aces emerged as the champions of the tournament after delivering consistent performances throughout the competition. The winning squad included Antariksh / Mihir, Saish / Siddharth, Varshil / Rohan and Mac / Pooja, who displayed excellent coordination and skill to secure the title.

Team Knights finished as the runners-up, with the team comprising Ishan / Rishabh, Deep / Rohan B, Rachit / Anant and Avneesh / Alex, who put up a strong challenge throughout the tournament.

Team Phantoms claimed the third-place finish, represented by Raphael / Aldrith, Aman / Sigit, Pranav / Advait and Dhruva / Manvi, following a series of competitive matches.

Individual awards recognise standout performances

Individual awards were also presented to recognise outstanding performances during the tournament. Antariksh and Mihir were named the Most Valuable Players (MVPs) of the Tournament for their exceptional contribution to Team Aces’ success.

Avneesh received the Player of the Tournament (Men) award for his impressive performance on the court, while Alex Pedra was honoured as the Player of the Tournament (Women), acknowledging her strong and consistent display throughout the competition.

The tournament concluded on a high note, celebrating sportsmanship and the growing popularity of padel.

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Matches streamed live for fans

The matches of the tournament were streamed live on the SportVot app, allowing fans to follow all the action in real time. Viewers who wish to watch the matches and stay updated with highlights and results can download the SportVot app and enjoy the live coverage of the event.

Live on SportVot

https://sportvot.com/event/EVENT_692d3c9024aa9a0001380b3d

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