Sportvot x FPJ: Sensations Outclass Yodhas To Claim Prime Masters League Season 3 Title

Prime Masters League Season 3. |

The Prime Masters League Season 3 concluded in grand style on 21st September 2025 at the ileseum Club, Navi Mumbai, with some thrilling table tennis encounters on the final day.

In the first semi-final, the Sensations outclassed the Yodhas with a dominant 7-2 victory. Onkar/Trupti set the tone with a close 2-1 win over Suhas/Snehal, followed by Percy Mehta’s commanding 2-0 win and Dr. Manish Batra’s 2-1 triumph. The team further strengthened their grip by taking the “All” category 2-1. The Yodhas managed to secure two wins — Suhas/Amit defeating Onkar/Vishal 2-0 and Snehal Bhole stretching Trupti Machwe before going down 1-2.

Despite their fight, Yodhas couldn’t overcome the balanced team effort of Sensations, who booked their spot in the final. The second semi-final saw the Thunderbolts dominate King Pong with an identical 7-2 margin. Though Aditya/Sushama lost the opener 0-2, the Thunderbolts quickly regained control. Shivanand Kundaji won a nail-biter 2-1, while Kedar Ahirwadkar and the team in the “All” category secured clean 2-0 wins.

Despite Aditya/Vaibhav’s narrow 1-2 loss, Sushama Mogare and Jogesh Motwani cruised through their matches with straight-set victories, ensuring Thunderbolts’ place in the championship match.

The grand finale lived up to expectations as the Sensations carried their winning momentum to defeat the Thunderbolts 7-2 and claim the Prime Masters League Season 3 title. Thunderbolts started brightly, with Aditya/Sushama and Aditya/Vaibhav winning their doubles ties 2-0. But from that point onward,

Sensations took complete control. Singles stars Percy Mehta, Dr. Manish Batra, Trupti Machwe, and Onkar Jog all delivered crucial wins, while the “All” category saw with the result sealed early, some matches remained unplayed, but the outcome was clear — Sensations emerged as the undisputed champions, showcasing teamwork, skill, and consistency throughout the competition.