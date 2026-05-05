SportVot X FPJ: SBS Clinch Bronze, JA Dominate Gold Final In School Dads Cricket Championship Season 13

SBS and JA emerge victorious in bronze and gold finals of School Dads Cricket Championship in Mumbai | File Photo

Mumbai, May 5: The School Dads Cricket Championship Season 13, being held from November 1, 2025 to May 4, 2026 in Mumbai, continues to deliver exciting and competitive cricket. The tournament has seen strong performances from teams, with players showcasing skill, determination, and sportsmanship across matches.

SBS clinch bronze final

In the bronze final, SBS registered a convincing win over AD after a well-executed chase. Batting first, AD posted 128 for 9 in their 20 overs, with Nirav Kothari leading the innings with a composed 60 off 54 balls. Abhishek Joshi (15) and Aniket Dugar (13) added brief support, but the SBS bowlers kept the scoring under control.

Jatin Mehta was the standout performer with 2 for 22, while Rahul Shah and Hiren Patel picked up a wicket each. In reply, SBS chased down the target comfortably, reaching 129 for 5 in 17.5 overs. Atish Dhuri anchored the innings with an unbeaten 55 off 45 balls, while Siddharth Doshi contributed 17 not out to guide SBS to victory.

JA dominate gold final

In the gold final, JA delivered a dominant performance to secure a comprehensive win over JM. JA posted a strong total of 179 for 8 in their 20 overs, with Vaseem Lashkaria scoring 43 and Abhimanyu Khanna adding a quick 30. Kartik Kapoor’s unbeaten late cameo further strengthened the total. Despite Hemal Chitalia’s three wickets, JM struggled to contain the run flow.

Chasing a challenging target, JM collapsed under pressure and were bowled out for 76 in 16.1 overs. Viral Amin (19) and Vikas Linga (17) were the only notable contributors. Sadiq Lashkaria starred with the ball, claiming 4 for 18, while Vishal Sharma and Abhimanyu Khanna supported well to seal a dominant victory for JA.

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